Volunteers at Wappenshall Wharf to come together for The Big Help Out 

A charity that helps care for and restore parts of the local canal network has joined a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about volunteering to make a difference in the community, learn new skills and meet new people.

Volunteers from the Shrewsbury Newport Canals Trust at Wappenshall Wharf

The Shrewsbury Newport Canals Trust has joined The Big Help Out to highlight three work party sites across Shropshire next weekend. Each year the Big Help Out supports thousands of charities and helps millions of people volunteer as an individual or as a team.

Three trial work parties are open to new volunteers. No previous experience or fitness level is required for any of the work parties.

The first is at Newport, Shropshire, working along the canal and dry bed to clear undergrowth and work towards restoring the canal on Saturday 8th of June. At Berwick Tunnel, near Attingham Park, volunteers are carrying out canal restoration works, improving the area by repairing and repointing brick and stonework on the bridges and tunnel portals with a volunteering opportunity also on Saturday 8th of June.

On Friday 7th and Saturday 8th of June there is an opportunity to join a work party at the historic Wappenshall Wharf just north of Wellington where a dedicated band of volunteers are making great progress restoring buildings and watering the East basin.

Bernie Jones, the Trust’s Chair said: “We like to think of our Work Parties as ‘Green Gyms’. You get lots of fresh air, improve your stamina, boost your skills and confidence and do important work that will benefit many generations! We welcome students, graduates, adults of all ages and genders, the retired or teams from a workplace or club.

“Appropriate jobs will be found to meet your ability – it’s not all heavy work or driving diggers! But we can train you to do this if you’re interested, there is always some work to be done under the supervision of an experienced volunteer.

“At Wappenshall we are restoring the smaller of the two warehouses and have re-watered the east basin, which will house our two historic narrow boats next year. We aim to create a visitor centre, exhibition area and café. We also continue to do essential maintenance on the larger Transhipment warehouse, one of only a very few surviving in the UK that has a canal passing under it. The Newport and Berwick Tunnel sites are as equally important since they form part of our endeavours to open the line of these historically important canals.”

Potential volunteers interested in learning new skills and meeting new people are advised to visit the Big Help Out website, download the app to register as a volunteer and search for the opportunities. Alternatively email volunteer@sncanal.org.uk for a site visit or a trial volunteering session.