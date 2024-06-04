5.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

Plans revealed for new countryside site on Attingham Estate

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The National Trust has revealed plans to create a new countryside site for local people on the Attingham Estate near Shrewsbury.

The Attingham Park Estate. Photo: Shropshire Live
The Attingham Park Estate. Photo: Shropshire Live

The Trust says need for access to green outdoor spaces is greater than ever and with increasing visitor numbers at Attingham Park.

The team at Attingham has been working with partners in the local community to explore how they can provide more access to history and nature for the people of Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

They say the new outdoor hub is intended to offer visitors new ways to explore the outdoors and discover nature.

The hub would be located away from the main heritage site, and would also help to reduce the pressure on our existing facilities and ensure that Attingham is continued to be protected for everyone, for ever.

The National Trust has launched a survey on the plans which is available at bit.ly/AttinghamNewSiteSurvey.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP