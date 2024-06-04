Plans revealed for new countryside site on Attingham Estate

The National Trust has revealed plans to create a new countryside site for local people on the Attingham Estate near Shrewsbury.

The Attingham Park Estate. Photo: Shropshire Live

The Trust says need for access to green outdoor spaces is greater than ever and with increasing visitor numbers at Attingham Park.

The team at Attingham has been working with partners in the local community to explore how they can provide more access to history and nature for the people of Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

They say the new outdoor hub is intended to offer visitors new ways to explore the outdoors and discover nature.

The hub would be located away from the main heritage site, and would also help to reduce the pressure on our existing facilities and ensure that Attingham is continued to be protected for everyone, for ever.

The National Trust has launched a survey on the plans which is available at bit.ly/AttinghamNewSiteSurvey.