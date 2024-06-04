Motorists advised to plan their journeys ahead of RAF Cosford Air Show

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for journeys with the RAF Cosford Air Show taking to the skies over Shropshire on Sunday.

Teh Red Arrows will be displaying at the RAF Cosford Air Show this Sunday

Those attending the event can enjoy demonstrations of modern military aircraft from the Royal Air Force and international military partners.

With reduced capacity on the rail network this weekend, National Highways says tens of thousands of people travelling to the event are likely to travel by car with drivers encouraged to leave additional time for their journeys. Around 13,000 vehicles are expected.

To ease congestion on the way into the venue, there will be special traffic measures in place at junction 3 of the M54. Road users are advised to pay close attention to the event signage to make sure they get in the correct lanes.

Car parks open at 7am and routes are expected to be busy between 7am and 1pm and again between 5pm and 8pm.

The event has sold out and those without tickets are advised not to travel to the venue as they will be turned away.