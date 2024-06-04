Drivers warned of road closures during surface dressing of Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury

The A528 Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury is set to be surface dressed between 13 June and 5 July, with work to be carried out in three stages.

Surface dressing works take place on a county road. Photo: Shropshire Council

While the road is closed a signed diversion will be in place, and access will be provided to residential properties and businesses within the work area.

The work is currently programmed to take place as follows:

13 to 14 June – 9:30am to 4pm. Road closure for stud removal and prep work

17 to 19 June – 9:30am to 4pm. Road closure for surface dressing

2 to 5 July – 8pm to 6am. Road Closure for white lining

The road will have an initial sweep within 24 hours of the new surface being laid, and the sweeper will return after seven days to remove any residual loose chippings.

Shropshire Council says that surface dressing is a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of preventing potholes, maintaining skid-resistance and waterproofing road surfaces. It forms a major part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme and is being carried out alongside other preventative and reactive maintenance work.

Almost 50 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this summer as part of Shropshire Council’s 2024 surface dressing programme – work that will play a key role in improving the county’s roads.

Signs will be erected in the road before work starts and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.