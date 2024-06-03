Fire crews called to flat fire in Market Drayton

Fire crews were called to a fire at a property in Market Drayton yesterday evening.

Crews attended the fire at a flat on Bartons Road at around 8.05pm on Sunday.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet and Market Drayton with an operations officer.

- Advertisement -

Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel and covering jet.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any hot spots and the property was cleared of smoke using Positive Pressure Ventilation.

The fire was reported to have been extinguished by 8.36pm.