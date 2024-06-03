12.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

Fire crews called to flat fire in Market Drayton

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Fire crews were called to a fire at a property in Market Drayton yesterday evening.

Crews attended the fire at a flat on Bartons Road at around 8.05pm on Sunday.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet and Market Drayton with an operations officer.

- Advertisement -

Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel and covering jet.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any hot spots and the property was cleared of smoke using Positive Pressure Ventilation.

The fire was reported to have been extinguished by 8.36pm.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP