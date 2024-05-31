Spring Career Day a resounding success at RJAH

Dozens of students from across the county got an insight into the varied career options the NHS can offer at a special careers day at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Staff in attendance from The League of Friends, Theatres, and the Widening Participation Team

The event at the Oswestry-based hospital was organised by the Trust’s Widening Participation team, who invited local schools and colleges to attend the day.

Local students aged 14 to 18, from school years 10 to 13, and interested in health careers, attended from across the county, and from mid and North Wales. Hospital departments were invited to host stands, where students could speak directly to members of staff about the roles, and where they could display and demonstrate a range of equipment used within their roles.



Chloe Hughes, Teacher, from Shrewsbury Colleges Group said: “The students had a great time and came away with lots of knowledge and a gift. I would definitely recommend this trip for future students. Thank you to the Widening Participation Team for organising it, the students really appreciated it.

“I know how much hard work goes into organising these events and it is very much appreciated. Activities at the hospital really do bring careers to life, so thank you and please pass our thanks to all staff involved.”

Julia Lay, Apprenticeship and Widening Participation Lead, said: “The event was a huge success. It was wonderful to have so many schools and colleges in attendance. We enjoy building strong relationships within the community and believe the future of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust is bright.

“The whole team were grateful for the League of Friends who helped to support the event and provide volunteering opportunities for students to gain experience in the hospital environment. They also kindly donated students with a gift.”

Departments in attendance included Theatres; Resuscitation; NHS labs; Keele Research labs; Medicine; Pharmacy; Occupational Health; Physiotherapy; the Simulation Lab (known as SimLab); Practice Development Nurses; and the League of Friends. The Nursing team used the SimLab to run an interactive activity for students and Virtual Reality (VR) headsets were used by Theatres to provide a simulation experience.

Wrexham University and Stafford University hosted stands at the event providing information about entry routes into professions ensuring students left fully equipped with knowledge about how to pursue their career dreams.

Many schools and colleges were in attendance, including The Marches School; Oswestry School; Moreton Hall School; The Priory School; Shrewsbury Colleges Group; North Shropshire College; Ysgol Llanfyllin; The Mary Webb School & Science College; and Ruthin School.