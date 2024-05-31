14.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 31, 2024
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity recognised Awards

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has won the ESG Award at The Midlands Props Awards for its commitment to environmental and sustainability credentials at its new airbase and charity headquarters.

Midland Air Ambulance Charity’s airbase and charity headquarters

The Midlands Props Awards, which recognises projects of excellence within the region. Midlands Air Ambulance Charity received an award in relation to the development of its new airbase and charity headquarters. The judging panel selected this project as the 2024 ‘The ESG Award Winner due to the environmental features of the building.

The pre-hospital charity’s airbase and charity headquarters development was completed in 2023, has been championed as a project that has raised the bar in terms of its sustainability and environmental impact.

The facility is based in Shropshire near the borders of Staffordshire and the West Midlands. The twenty-two acre site and EPC A rated building brings together an airbase, rapid response vehicle garage, advanced clinical training zone, warehouse, medical stores, office headquarters and community events spaces all under one roof for the first time in the charity’s thirty-three year history.

As well as building organisational resilience to the changing economic and environmental landscape, the project has realised the charity’s ambition to become a pre-hospital centre of clinical excellence where the vital service can continue to deliver outstanding pre-hospital emergency care to the region’s most critically ill and injured.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are thrilled that our purpose-built combined airbase and charity headquarters has been recognised by The Midlands Props Awards.

“As well as advanced patient care, environmental and social governance was at the centre of our thinking for this project.

“Throughout the planning and build phases, highly efficient sustainable solutions were met with state-of-the-art technological innovations, which has helped us futureproof our vital service, ensuring that we can continue to deliver the best possible patient care across the Midlands region.

“I would like to congratulate our project team, contractors and architects on this immense achievement.”

