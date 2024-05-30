Telford group to take part in Wrekin 24 in 24 Challenge

A group of men who are members of Telford’s Primal Instinct group are preparing for the challenge of ascending the Wrekin 24 times in 24 hours this weekend.

Mark Lloyd and Dean Pettinger of Primal Instincts preparing for Wrekin 24 challenge

The Wrekin Challenge & Share was set up by Mark Lloyd and consists of a twice weekly early morning climb to the top of the Wrekin, with some kind of physical challenge at the top and then time, whilst walking down, to open up and share stories and experiences to support each other.

It’s part of various activities around Telford hosted by the fast growing Primal Instinct group, which supports men who may be struggling with mental health, addiction or isolation. And now fitness fanatic Mark Lloyd is joined by Dean Pettinger for a fundraising marathon to help other men.

The pair are now training hard for the ultimate challenge this Saturday, 1st June, as they embark on 24 ascents of The Wrekin in 24 hours. “The challenge will start at 10am on Saturday morning through to Sunday morning” said former soldier Dean. “We hope to have about 14 lads doing the full challenge and unlike most Primal Instinct activities which are men only – wives, girlfriends, kids and well-wishers are all very welcome and to come and join us for one or more ascents.”

The Wrekin 24 Challenge is raising money to pay for counselling for those in the group that need it, as well as assisting families in need within the community.

The ‘Primals’ as they are known, firmly believe that physical health supports mental health and this is the first fundraiser the group have undertaken. In the longer-term, they aim to establish a hub – a safe space for men – and carry on the work to help others and themselves ‘be the best men they can be’.

Founded by Ricky Biffa, Lee Stevens and Christopher Booth in June 2023, the group aims to reverse the trend of male suicide and to spread the word that asking for help is a sign of strength and courage, not weakness.

The group started out with its now famous ‘River Dip’ a short cold-water plunge in the River Severn at Coalport on Saturday mornings and now have activities throughout the week, such as ‘walk’n’ talk’ sessions, a ‘Talking Circle’, and the ‘Wrekin Challenge & Share’ to provide comprehensive ‘wraparound’ support and activities for each other throughout the week.

The pair are keen to mention the significant support they have received from the Buckatree Hall Hotel, which has helped with meetings and accommodation for participants and the Halfway House which has been made available for their use during the challenge.

Details of all the Primal Instinct activities are available on the website primal-insincts.co.uk or find Primal Instincts on social media. To donate to the Wrekin 24 in 24 challenge gofundme.com/f/Primal24in24.



