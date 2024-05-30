Shropshire bakers turn cake into care

Cake bakers from across Shropshire have been cooking up a storm to raise more than £10,000 for Hope House children’s hospice.

Ga Jun sets up his stall brimming with gorgeous goodies.

Budding chefs from across the region took part in the charity’s Eat Cake week, where businesses, shops and individuals were urged to whisk up some treats for charity – turning cake into care.

Year Seven school pupil Ga Jun Yau, from Lightmoor, Telford, spent two evenings baking sponges, tarts, brownies and scones for customers at Hope House Charity Shop, Oteley Road, Shrewsbury. The 12-year-old Telford Langley School pupil, who has a genetic condition neurofibromatosis, was given permission from school to hold the sale on a school day. His mum Emma, who is shop manager, and grandmother Deborah Cotton, who is a volunteer at the shop, also helped him with baking and setting up shop. His tasty bakes and excellent sales pitch raised £358 for the charity.

Ga Jun said: “I wanted to raise money to help children who have life-threatening conditions. I have neurofibromotasis, which means I get migraines and sometimes feel poorly, but I wanted to help others. I’m proud of my mum for working for Hope House. She’s my inspiration.

“I love cooking and baking. I’ve always loved cooking, and my family are all good cooks. I’d like to be the next Gordon Ramsay.”

Hope House children’s hospice, in Morda, near Oswestry, held its own bake competition and sale raising £272. Staff and volunteers were delighted to meet guest judge Adam Purnell, aka Shropshire Lad, who visited the hospice tasked with eating and judging the many cakes.

Hope House’s charity shops across Shropshire, Wales and Cheshire, held their own bake sales and created Eat Cake themed displays. Children in Hope House’s daytime Sunshine group joined in by making chocolate crispie cakes and businesses from the region, whipped up treats galore to support the charity.

Fundraiser Dawn Ball thanked everyone who made the week such a success.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who baked, bought and ate cakes to help us to raise more than £10,000 so far with more money being counted which will fund vital care and support for local children and families. It was wonderful to see so many businesses hold their own events, including our own shops who went above and beyond to create some delicious displays. Thanks to chef Adam Purnell for being such a fantastic judge for our in-house competition, and to Market Drayton’s Gill’s Puddings for sponsoring the event.”