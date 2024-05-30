Bridgnorth girl wins West Mercia Police’s 3 Steps to Protect Poster Competition

A Brignorth school pupil has won West Mercia Police’s first Cyber Crime and Economic Crime Unit (ECU) competition which saw youngsters aged 10 to 16 channel their creativity and imagination to design a poster to highlight the importance of online safety.

PC Strangwood, Superintendent Paul Judge, Julia Harman, Georgina Harman, Detective Sergeant Steve Lloyd. Photo: West Mercia Police.

Through vibrant colours, drawings and messaging, the participants crafted posters that not only caught the judging panel’s attention but also delivered a crucial message: safeguarding our digital lives.

Georgina Harman, 11, from Bridgnorth was this week revealed as the winner of the poster competition.

- Advertisement -

Georgina’s poster stood out for its creativity, imaginative drawings, and powerful messaging about protecting our loved ones online.

In recognition of her achievement, Georgina received a pair of Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, funded by the Office of Police and Crime Commissioner and her poster will now become the face of ‘3 Steps to Protect’ and will be distributed in schools and local communities across the three counties West Mercia Police covers – Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire.

The Cyber Crime and ECU teams extend their heartfelt congratulations to all participants for their outstanding contribution and commitment to promoting online safety.

Poster designed by Georgina Harman

Superintendent Paul Judge, Head of Investigations, said: “It was fantastic to meet Georgina and award her the prize for best poster design. She had clearly put a great deal of effort into the work, and she was delighted that her poster will be used across our three counties to promote online safety within schools. Georgina’s older brother also seemed very keen to work in cyber security industry in the future!”

Detective Sergeant Steve Lloyd, Cyber Crime said: “Hosting our first poster competition was an incredible experience and we’re amazed by the creativity and passion demonstrated by the young participants. By engaging young people in conversation about online safety in a fun and interactive way, we’re laying the foundation for a more secure digital world.”