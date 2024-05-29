Wellington Town Council welcomes new Mayor Usman Ahmed

Wellington Town Council is pleased to announce Cllr Usman Ahmed as the new Mayor of Wellington, succeeding Paul Davis, who has completed his term as Mayor, for the second time, with exceptional service to the community.

Cllr Davis has been a proactive leader, and his dedication to the well-being and development of the community has been appreciated by many.

Usman Ahmed, who has been a Wellington Town Councillor since 2019, steps into the role of Mayor with a strong commitment to continuing the positive momentum in Wellington.

Known for his dedication and service, particularly to diversity and work with the homeless. Cllr Ahmed grew up with a love for Wellington; attending Orleton Park School, New College and worshiping at the Mosque in Regents St, he said in his acceptance speech that he never imagined that one day he would be mayor.

Joining him in the leadership team is Cllr Reg Snell, who will serve as the new Deputy Mayor.



Cllr Usman said, “I am deeply honoured to have been voted by my fellow councillors to be the next Mayor of Wellington. I’m particularly proud to be the first Asian and the first Muslim mayor of our historic town, reflecting the diversity and opportunities in Wellington for a truly inclusive community.

“I look forward to meeting many residents and local businesses in my mayoral year.” The Mayors’ charity for the coming year is Maninplace whichsupports Telford’s rough sleepers and homeless. “No one should be without a safe place to sleep at night” said Cllr Ahmed.