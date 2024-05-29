14.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Shrewsbury cycle track regains British Cycling accreditation

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The closed-circuit 1km cycle track at Shrewsbury Sports Village has regained its licence to stage racing events, following work to repair and upgrade the popular offroad facility.

Young cyclists take to the track at Shrewsbury Sports Village
The renewal of the license means competitive racing can return to the track, with the first major event booked for July, when the Sports Village will welcome Newport Cycle Club, who will be staging a race meet as part of the West Midlands Youth Series.

Ioan Said, Cycling Development Lead for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which manages five facilities on behalf of Shropshire Council, said:

“We cannot wait for July 21st and the return of competitive racing to Shrewsbury Sports Village. The recent upgrades mean the track is safer and looking better than ever! I would like to thank Shropshire Council for their continued investment in this facility and in the future of cycling in the region.

“While the upgrade work too place, we were still able to welcome hundreds of casual users each week, and we remain committed to helping grow cycling as a sport and as a leisure activity, offering diverse programmes tailored to cyclists of all skill levels.

“We especially encourage children who can ride independently to participate in the Mid Shropshire Wheelers’ Saturday morning sessions, fostering a supportive environment for young cyclists to develop their skills.”

Robert Macey Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We are delighted to be able to host licensed events again and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the track.”

