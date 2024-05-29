Over 400 knives taken off the street of West Mercia

As part of a national week of action to challenge and reduce the threat of knife crime, more than 400 knives were taken off the streets across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Operation Sceptre ran from Monday 13 May to Sunday 19 May, and during this time officers conducted 82 weapon sweeps in areas known for depositing weapons and knife surrender bins remained at police station front counters across the force area.

This resulted in over 440 knives and bladed weapons being safely collected, preventing them from finding their way onto the streets.

In addition to knives being taken off the streets, officers engaged with over 6,500 pupils at schools, colleges, community centres and youth clubs highlighting the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife whilst also covering how to report crime.

Police also shared Lyndsey’s story following her husband’s murder in February 2022. Ian Kirwan was killed outside a supermarket in Redditch by a teenager who carried a knife. She spoke to us urging parents to speak to their children and look for changes in their behaviour.

Inspector Mike Phillips of the Problem Solving Central Team, said: “Operation Sceptre is a national week of action that highlights our work to tackle knife crime, however it is important to stress that our work continues beyond this week of action and our officers are working every day to reduce the number of knives being carried and the number of people being hurt by them.

“If you are worried that someone you know is carrying a knife, please report it. We can then take the necessary steps to safeguard them”.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “The results from Op Sceptre demonstrate the efforts and commitment being made by West Mercia Police to keep communities safe.

“It is also encouraging to see so many young people engaged with visits from officers to understand the devastating impact that knife crime can have on an individual’s life and that of the community.

“We know that knife crime is a social issue and while rates are low in West Mercia, I will continue to provide West Mercia Police with the tools and resources it needs to keep knives off our streets.”