14.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

Man dies in collision on A41 outside Bloomsbury Nursery

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has died and a second man has been taken to hospital following a two-car collision on the A41 last night.

The collision took place on the A41 outside Bloomsbury Nursery, at around 8.19pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two cars that had been involved in a collision, one of which was alight.

- Advertisement -

“There was one patient from that car, a man. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man, from the other car, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP