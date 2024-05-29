Man dies in collision on A41 outside Bloomsbury Nursery

A man has died and a second man has been taken to hospital following a two-car collision on the A41 last night.

The collision took place on the A41 outside Bloomsbury Nursery, at around 8.19pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two cars that had been involved in a collision, one of which was alight.

“There was one patient from that car, a man. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man, from the other car, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.