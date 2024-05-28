Temporary lights to be used on A49 south of Leebotwood for gas main work

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A49 south of Leebotwood from Monday 10 June to Friday 2 August, while Cadent Gas carry out gas main replacement work.

The work is required as Cadent Gas has identified a section of medium pressure gas main underground beneath the A49 which is considered high risk and needs to be replaced urgently.

Contractors working on behalf of Cadent will undertake excavations within the highway laying 215 metres of new polyethylene gas pipe underground, with the excavations backfilled and reinstated upon completion of the engineering works.

The A49 is managed by National Highways, but Shropshire Council has asked Cadent Gas to ensure affected residents and businesses are notified prior to the works taking place.

Advance warning signs will be place on site two weeks prior to the work commencing.

The side road off the A49 will also be closed.