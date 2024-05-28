New Mayor appointed in Shifnal

Shifnal Town Council has appointed Councillor Ellen Moore as the new Mayor of Shifnal Town Council, succeeding Roger Cox, who has served with dedication and distinction for the past two years.

The new Mayor of Shifnal Town Council Ellen Moore has succeeded Roger Cox, puctured handing over the Mayoral chain.

During his leadership, Shifnal Town Council has met with some significant changes including the extensive remodelling of the town centre, the introduction of the ‘Love Shifnal’ initiative and many new events for Shifnal including the recent Shifnal May Day which attracted so many from the local community.

Cllr Cox has worked hard to bring together local businesses and the community to support the Shifnal 10k event, which raised over £1,800 to be distributed amongst local charities.

Additionally, his extensive support was instrumental in the further development of the Brightstar Boxing Academy and its new facilities in the town.

Ellen Moore, has been a councillor for four years and brings a wealth of experience to her new role. As Deputy Mayor she has been at the forefront of numerous community initiatives and events. Her leadership and commitment to the community are well recognised, and she is excited to continue building on the strong foundation laid by her predecessor.

A Shifnal Town Council spokesperson said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Roger Cox for many hours of work and his energy and commitment to the residents of Shifnal and would like to welcome Ellen Moore as she steps into this vital role. We look forward to continued progress and community spirit under her leadership.”