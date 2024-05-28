Long Mynd and Stiperstones Shuttle returns to the roads of South Shropshire

The Long Mynd and Stiperstones Shuttle bus returned to the road on Saturday, crossing the Long Mynd from Church Stretton and travelling across the Stiperstones as far as Snailbeach.

The much-loved Long Mynd and Stiperstones Shuttle bus. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Shuttle is taking a more traditional route than last year, crossing the Long Mynd from Church Stretton and travelling across the Stiperstones as far as Snailbeach.

A considerable amount of thought and time has gone into to getting the timetable to fit in with the 435 bus and Shrewsbury-Ludlow train services, as well as give passengers enough time to visit the places they love.

- Advertisement -

The service will also now run out to Wentnor with its two pubs, community shop and caravan site.

Ticket costs have been kept low with a single fare at £2 and an All Day Rover at £6. The route works as well for passengers who want to hop on and off as it does for those who just want to enjoy a scenic tour.

Passengers can also bring their pooches, as the bus, walks and many of the pubs along the route are dog-friendly.

The timetable can be found online at www.shropshirehillsshuttles.co.uk and at the bus stops.

Printed copies are available from Church Stretton Visitor Information Centre, The Bog Visitor Centre, Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, Carding Mill Valley and pubs along the route as well as online.

The service is planned to run weekends only from 25 May to 8 September. If the service meets its passenger target for this period, the service will be extended later into September, or there may be a couple of weekend specials in the autumn to coincide with local events, like the Bog Centre Christmas fayre.