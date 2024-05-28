Footfall boost for Oswestry as families enjoy a weekend at the beach

The Bank Holiday Weekend saw a packed out sandy spectacle on Festival Square at The Beach.

A fun weekend was had at the beach came to Oswestry. Photo: Oswestry BID.

Organised by Oswestry BID (Business Improvement District) this was The Beach’s third visit to town.

Children and families thoroughly enjoying the seventeen tonnes of finest sand, buckets and spades, all lined by deckchairs, surrounded by the sounds of waves and seagull calls.

The BID thanked all the local businesses that got involved with the event, and the Yellow Bus crew for all their work.

The BID team say they were pleased to see a real boost to the town’s footfall across the weekend.