16.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Footfall boost for Oswestry as families enjoy a weekend at the beach

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Bank Holiday Weekend saw a packed out sandy spectacle on Festival Square at The Beach.

A fun weekend was had at the beach came to Oswestry. Photo: Oswestry BID.
A fun weekend was had at the beach came to Oswestry. Photo: Oswestry BID.

Organised by Oswestry BID (Business Improvement District) this was The Beach’s third visit to town.

Children and families thoroughly enjoying the seventeen tonnes of finest sand, buckets and spades, all lined by deckchairs, surrounded by the sounds of waves and seagull calls.

- Advertisement -

The BID thanked all the local businesses that got involved with the event, and the Yellow Bus crew for all their work.

The BID team say they were pleased to see a real boost to the town’s footfall across the weekend.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP