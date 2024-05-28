Family to drive military vehicles to Normandy for D Day 80th Anniversary

A Shropshire family with a passion for restoring vintage military vehicles is once again heading to Normandy with a group of friends to take part in events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6.

Morris Lubricants’ chairman Andrew Goddard (right) presents drums of oil to Ben Kaye on a rainy day, watched by family members and friends with their vintage military vehicles

Ben Kaye, of Mytton, near Shrewsbury will be joined by his parents, Tom and Julie, son Will, and a group of friends when they drive to France, setting off on the morning of June 1 and arriving in Portsmouth the next day ready for the ferry crossing.

Ben, Will and family friend Hayley Davies, from Loppington, will be travelling in a 1940 Scammell Pioneer R100 heavy artillery tractor, which has a maximum speed of 23mph. Tom and Julie will be in a 1940 AEC Matador medium artillery tractor and Lee Morris, from Whittington, will be driving the Kaye family’s Scammel recovery truck.

They will be travelling in convoy, with an overnight stop in Winchester. Among the passengers will be Andy Minns from Fleetwood, who helped Ben restore the Scammel recovery truck.

Also making the trip to Normandy, but this time transported on a trailer, will be two Jeeps which will be driven by Tom Sanders and John Wesley from Shropshire and a 1942 Daimler Dingo armoured scout car, also on a trailer, owned by Robin and Helen Frostick from Vennington.

The Kaye family last made the journey to Normandy five years ago for the 75th anniversary.

Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants has donated 200 litres of engine and gear oils to Ben, a loyal customer, to ensure the vintage vehicles run smoothly as they drive them on the 700-mile round trip route to France and back.

The Kaye family and friends, many of whom are members of Severn Valley Military Vehicles, will take part in a series of parades and events leading up to and following the D-Day anniversary.

“Driving to Normandy may seem a potty thing to be doing, but life is too short,” said Ben, who runs a busy Range Rover and Land Rover repair and diagnostics business that relies on Morris Lubricants’ quality products to maintain his high service standards. “What we are doing is a tiny bit of hardship compared to what the British and Allied troops did to liberate France 80 years ago.

“It’s important that we don’t forget the sacrifices they made because it was the turning point of the Second World War. Had the British and Allies not got a foothold in Europe, it could have been a different story.

“I always get on the beach in Normandy at 6.30am on D-Day, which is the time the troops started coming ashore. It’s quite emotional and I am looking forward to being there again to pay homage.

“Within our group, there will be six vehicles and around 19 people. It’s nice that we have so many friends and family who want to share this occasion.”

Ben thanked Morris Lubricants for donating the oil for the journey. Based in Shrewsbury since 1869, the company manufactures a wide range of oils and lubricants which are sold all around the UK and exported to more than 90 countries worldwide.

“Morris Lubricants’ support for our trip to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day is greatly appreciated,” he said. “I buy all the oil for my business from Morris Lubricants because it’s good quality and the backup service and technical support are second to none.

“These vintage vehicles require precise maintenance and because of my experience using Morris Lubricants’ oils I know I can rely on them to keep everything running smoothly.”

Andrew Goddard, Morris Lubricants’ Executive Chairman, said: “We manufacture engine and gear oils that are perfect for Ben’s vehicles. The products he is using are recommended for use in classic and vintage vehicles, where engine design and tolerances prohibit the use of modern multigrade oils, which include higher levels of additives designed for use in modern technology vehicles.

“Owning steam vehicles ourselves, we understand the importance of respecting our heritage whilst looking to the future with new product development.”

Ben began collecting military vehicles to restore at the age of 19, when he bought his first Scammell Pioneer SV25 recovery vehicle for £2,000 with a student loan.

His father, who was a craft teacher at Meole Brace Secondary School for 38 years, then caught the collecting bug. Together they now own 12 vehicles, including four tanks and a recently restored 90cc Welbike, a folding motorbike which was dropped in Normandy for British paratroopers to ride.

Ben’s passion for Scammells hold no bounds, as he went out on his first date with wife Emma in the recovery vehicle, which was also used when they got married.

The 80th anniversary of D-Day will be an opportunity for reflection and for people to show their respect for the brave people who served. The day will, no doubt, be all that more special for Ben and his family after successfully completing this mammoth commemorative journey.