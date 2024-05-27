High Street Ellesmere closure to enable Severn Trent works

High Street in Ellesmere will be closed from today until Sunday 2 June to allow Severn Trent to undertake maintenance of the local sewer network.

High Street in Ellesmere. Image: Google Street View

Jessica Hamlett from Severn Trent’s waste team said: “A team will be working on High Street, Ellesmere from Monday to install a manhole to help us proactively cleanse the network and keep it flowing freely.

“We absolutely understand that roadworks can be inconvenient, however they’re necessary to keep our team and other road users safe.

“We’ll be working hard to get this job completed as quickly as possible and would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience.”

Severn Trent says it has worked closely with Shropshire Council to plan this work around the school holidays, and letters have been sent to residents and businesses in the area.