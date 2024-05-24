Work to begin on removing footbridge as part of Station Quarter development

Work to remove a footbridge and install improved pedestrian facilities linking the Station Quarter to Telford Town Centre is set to start on 3 June.

An aerial photo of the footbridge and wider Station Quarter project. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The 48 metre-long ageing footbridge, which has been in place since the mid 1980s, will be completely dismantled and removed as part of this first initial phase.

Work will be part of a series of extensive highway improvements associated with the Station Quarter development with this first phase delivered under an initial temporary road closure of Lawn Central from 3 June.

- Advertisement -

Telford & Wrekin Council says details about the next stages of work will be confirmed in due course.

Access to all car parks will be unaffected for the duration of the works and both vehicle and pedestrian/cyclist diversions will be in place.

The bridge removal is the first stage in improving connectivity between Telford train station and Telford Shopping Centre on Ironmasters Way, through to the Lawn Central junction, benefitting Telford and Wrekin residents and visitors.

Once the bridge has been removed, the scheme will proceed to the installation of new pedestrian facilities including a feature ramp and steps covering the sloped area between Lawn Central and the town centre which will improve accessibility to the Telford Centre.

Further phases of work will follow on from this and comprise of:

Lawn Central carriageway improvements – A new signalised pedestrian crossing, with highway realignments and resurfacing as well as new paving to footpaths.

Ironmasters Way – These works will consist of highway realignment and resurfacing. There are also plans for a tree lined avenue on either side of the adopted highway.

Station Quarter is set to transform Telford Town Centre with new homes, a digital skills and enterprise hub called The Quad and public amenity spaces and squares.

The project is all part of a wider regeneration programme which is also seeing significant investment and transformation in other areas of Telford and Wrekin including Oakengates and Wellington.

A total of £135m is being invested into these projects – which includes £52m in government grants and a further £83m from Telford & Wrekin Council and other public/private sector match funding.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, Jobs and Neighbourhood Services, said: “The removal of the footbridge is the first phase of an extensive public realm programme which will improve links from Telford Central on to Ironmasters Way, through to the Lawn Central junction and up to the Telford Shopping Centre.

“This is all part of the Station Quarter project which will transform this area of Telford into a quality environment for people to live, work and learn in.

“We are committed to providing the best opportunities we can for our residents whether that be through learning, taking up new skills, good quality homes to live, the best roads to travel on and the best public spaces to enjoy.

“This along with the wider investment across the borough over the next 2 years will see public spaces developed into attractive, welcoming places that connect people to key areas of interest and encourage people to explore what Telford and Wrekin has to offer.”