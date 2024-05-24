9.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 24, 2024
Shropshire man sentenced to 10 years for multiple offences against a child

A Shropshire man has been jailed after he was found guilty of multiple offences against a child.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Paul Price, 35 of Broomhall Lane, Bomere Heath, was sentenced to 10 years at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday after he was found guilty of six offences.

The offences included three counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of possession of indecent images of a child and that between 2016 and 2018, he had sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

When his property was searched after his arrest in 2020 officers discovered indecent images on his phone sim card.

Detective Sergeant Alice Davies said, “I welcome the sentence given to Paul Price yesterday, which was at the very top end of the sentencing guidelines.

“Although it does not erase the trauma he inflicted on the victim, it required immense courage and strength for the victim to come forward and report this crime.

“I want to commend her bravery throughout the investigation and commitment to see this through to court.”

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.

