Shrewsbury chefs help Wales strike gold in Sharjah competition

Three Shrewsbury chefs, including brothers Calum and Connor Smith, have helped Wales win a gold medal in a prestigious international culinary competition in the United Arab Emirates.

Calum and Connor Smith

Calum, 23, sous chef at Shrewsbury School, Shrewsbury, captained the team and Connor, 19, commis chef at the Lion and Pheasant, Shrewsbury, made his international debut for Wales in the Alen Thong Golden Coffee Pot Young Chef Challenge in Sharjah.

Jordan Howorth, 25, who works with Calum as a sous chef at Shrewsbury School and Dylan Evans, 21, commis chef at L’Enclume, Cartmel, also made their debut for Wales. Originally from Welshpool, Jordan now lives in Baschurch.

Representing the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), the team finished third overall against eight other countries. Three gold medals were awarded, with Wales being edged out by winners China and runners up Hong Kong.

The other team members were sous chef Harry Paynter-Roberts, 26 and head chef Sion Hughes, 26, from Carden Park Hotel and Spa, near Chester

Three teams competed daily, creating an internationally themed edible cold salad, appetiser, dessert buffet and hot main course for 20 diners. Teams could cook a main course of their choice and Wales chose chicken.

Each team made a gateau, three modern desserts and a hot dessert, which was prepared with diners and judges watching.

Nine Worldchefs judges, including CAW vice president Colin Gray, managing director of Capital Cuisine, Caerphilly, judged the competition.

Colin, who helped to coach and advise the Wales team before the competition, said: “I am really proud of these young chefs who stepped up to the mark and did a great job. The judges were very complimentary about how they worked together in a clean and hygienic way to get jobs done.

“All the chefs did well but captain Calum deserves special mention for taking the reins in the absence of a team manager and doing the hard work.”

CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, added: “When you consider this is a young Welsh team with three debutants, competing in a competition for chefs aged under 28, to win a gold is a fantastic achievement.

“Calum, as team captain, has done a tremendous job and has become a commanding leader.”

Calum has previously captained the Junior Culinary Team Wales, which included Harry and Sion, to silver and bronze medals at the Culinary World Cup in 2022. Sion will have Calum as his commis when they compete in the Global Chefs Challenge final in Singapore in October.