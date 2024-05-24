New Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Telford and Wrekin elected

The new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin for 2024-25 have been elected, at the Council’s Annual General Meeting.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Eileen Callear and Mayor Cllr Ian Preece. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

At the meeting, held last night, Councillor Ian Preece was elected as Mayor of the Borough for 2024-25, and Councillor Eileen Callear was chosen to be Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Preece, a ward member for the Horsehay and Lightmoor Ward, has been a borough councillor since 2021, and also sits on Great Dawley Parish Council too. As well as being a director of the Shropshire FA, Ian is also Director of the AFC Telford United Foundation. A former Sports Science teacher, Ian was Deputy Mayor of Telford and Wrekin during 2023-24.

Councillor Ian Preece, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, said: “It is my absolute honour to be elected as Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin and would like to thank my predecessor Councillor Arnold England for his service and commitment in the role over the last year. He has set a great example to me whilst I supported him as his Deputy.

“As Mayor, I will have the privilege of representing our borough, and look forward to meeting residents, businesses and community groups over the next twelve months.”

At the annual meeting, Councillor Eileen Callear, a ward member for Hadley & Leegomery, was chosen as the Deputy Mayor of the Borough. Eileen has been an elected member of the Council since 2019, and most recently has sat on the Cabinet as the Cabinet Member with responsibility for Education, Employment and the Visitor Economy.

The same meeting saw former Mayor Councillor Arnold England elected as Speaker, and Councillor Hilda Rhodes elected as Deputy Speaker.