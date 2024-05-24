Man sentenced for assaulting police officers in Shrewsbury

A man who assaulted police officers in Shrewsbury Town Centre has been given a 12-month prison sentence.

Sean Williams, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, and was also given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Williams was found guilty of 18 charges including theft from a shop, criminal damage, public order and assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty which occurred between 2 April and 25 April 2024.

- Advertisement -

The CBO means the 38-year-old bans him from entering parts of Shrewsbury, as well a number of pubs and shops in the town.

The five-year CBO prohibits him from:

– Entering Shrewsbury Town Centre

– Entering any public house licensed premises and licensed nightclubs within Shrewsbury

– Entering Sainsbury’s on Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury

– Entering Tesco Express on Ditherington Road in Shrewsbury

Inspector Ben Tanfield, from Shrewsbury Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are pleased that this five-year CBO has been granted because of Williams’ behaviour towards the public and police officers.

“We hope that this sentence, as well as the restrictions from the CBO, given to Williams will reassure the local community and businesses that we take such offences very seriously and will take appropriate action where necessary.

“Anyone who sees Williams entering the premises listed or committing an offence should report it to us immediately via 101 or online at Report a crime | West Mercia Police .”