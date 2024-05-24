Man arrested following Telford cannabis farm discovery

A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was discovered at an address in Telford on Thursday.

The grow was discovered at an address on the Holyhead Road in Ketley after officers from Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team carried out a warrant.

A man, aged 34, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He remains in police custody as enquiries are carried out.

Police say that 99 plants were estimated to have a street value of £83,000.

PC Kieran Gale, said: “Cannabis farms such as the one discovered today in Ketley are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs.

“The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Not only that, but they are dangerous to run as electrical supplies are often tampered with and safety features bypassed. This can result in large electrical fires, which we have sadly seen at several cannabis grows recently.

“Shutting down this grow today shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public. The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website.”