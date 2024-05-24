Lingen Davies gives boost to start-up of dedicated breast cancer support group

A new breast cancer support group has been set up in Telford thanks to funding from a county charity.

Lingen Davies Telford Breast Cancer Group – Karen Roberts from Lingen Davies with Eleri Bramwell, Karen Kearns, and Karen Cox from Lingen Davies.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has given £1,000 towards the setup of the new group which will meet twice a month – one in the evening at Shawbirch Community Centre, and one in the daytime at Wrekin Housing Group.

They have been set up by SATH Breast Cancer Navigators Karen Kearns and Eleri Bramwell who are delighted at the uptake so far.

Karen said: “We are so happy to get it set up and get ourselves active on social media.

When we talked to patients for their holistic needs assessment, we realised the demand was there for something like this.

“We’re very grateful to Wrekin Housing Trust who are letting us use the space, and the donation from Lingen Davies means we can use the Shawbirch Centre – an evening space for those who work in the daytime. The money will also pay for marketing and to support guest speakers covering yoga, beauty, scar restoration and various different support services available.”

A session will be held in each location once a month and the group aims to fill the gap left by Pink Ribbons which folded during Covid and create a nearer support centre than those that already exist in Shrewsbury.

Eleri added: “A number of people recently said they were struggling, they want to have conversations with people in the same situation. We hope people will support each other.

“Research proves that where people engaged with a support group life was generally better, those who are newly diagnosed can really see that people do get through breast cancer and that they will get better.

“People get so much out of it.”

Cancer Navigators were introduced to take the pressure off nurses, to contact patients after surgery, help them with things they’re worrying about and send out information to help with the emotional, practical, and physical aspects.

It is an organisation that Lingen Davies has supported in the past as part of its commitment to enhance and improve the situation for anyone affected by cancer across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Naomi Atkin, Lingen Davies CEO, said: “We are delighted to assist with these two new support groups that have been set up in Telford.

“It is another way to improve the lives of those affected by cancer and we know this will positively impact many people, helping them with the support needed both emotionally and by not having to travel as far to access a more distant group.”