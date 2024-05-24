Corks popped to celebrated Shropshire Wine Festival

The first ever Shropshire Wine Festival has officially started. Guests gathered to celebrate the beginning of the festival and to sample Shropshire wines from six vineyards.

Guests at the Shropshire Wine Festival launch event

The festival takes place over 11 days from 16th-27th May, with 20 different opportunities from Market Drayton to Church Stoke for everyone to get involved.

The historic Tanners premises in Shrewsbury provided the backdrop for the launch event. Guests enjoyed sparkling wine from Hencote on arrival before tasting wines from Rowton, Colemere, Kerry Vale, Colehurst as well as brand new wines from Veenow.

Tanners Events Manager Alix Chidley-Uttley said “It has been a pleasure for Tanners to provide the location for this event celebrating all things Shropshire Wine. At Tanners we are proud of our Shropshire roots and we’re pleased to offer many of these Shropshire wines across our branches during the festival and beyond.”

Shropshire Wine Festival Curator, Ed Thomas said “after all the planning it’s great that the festival is finally here and we have a golden opportunity to celebrate and promote wonderful Shropshire wines. I want to thank all the vineyards for their support and enthusiasm and my thanks must also go to Tanners for offering to host our launch event.”

Wine lovers are able to enjoy a number of free and ticketed events:

– Colemere Vineyard is hosting tours, tastings and a pop-up bar on Saturday 25th May

– Hencote have tours available to book Thursday to Sunday

– Colehurst Vineyard will be hosting free tastings every evening this week from 6-7pm at Jones’ Coffee in Market Drayton

– Kerry Vale Vineyard have tours, tastings and even a holiday cottage available to book on their website. The café is open Tuesday to Sunday.

– Rowton Vineyard will be in the Taste the Shires’ tent at Shropshire Show on Saturday 25th May as well as hosting their Spring tasting on Wednesday 22nd May

– Common ood Vineyard Red is available by the glass at Petit Glou in Shrewsbury Markethall

The festival has been organised by Shropshire based wine writer Ed Thomas and is supported by local vineyards and wine businesses.

Find out more by following @shropshirewinefestival on Instagram.