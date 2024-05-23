Telford & Wrekin Council launches community safety questionnaire

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a questionnaire to understand the wants and needs of residents about safety in the community.

The council says that feedback collected will inform the strategic priorities of the Telford and Wrekin Community Safety Partnership for 2024-2027. The Partnership, a collaborative effort among key local agencies, is dedicated to enhancing community safety and well-being across the borough.

To take part in the survey, residents can visit the Safer Telford & Wrekin survey online with the feedback taking around five minutes to complete. The survey will remain open until midnight on Monday 10 June.

The Telford and Wrekin Community Safety Partnership – including Telford & Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police, the National Probation Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and NHS Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin – continues to focus on its commitment to tackle crime, reduce re-offending, and combat substance misuse.

Following a comprehensive review and community consultation, the Partnership is reviewing its established priorities, which have shown significant positive impacts in recent years. These priorities include reducing crime and anti-social behaviour in high-risk areas; addressing child exploitation, and reducing domestic abuse. Additionally, the Partnership is considering a new focus for the 2024-2027 strategy will be improving road safety, aiming to decrease the number of serious injuries and fatalities on local roads.

Cllr Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships, said: “The proactive, evidence-led approach of our Community Safety Partnership has already led to notable improvements in community safety.

“With the continued support and collaboration of our partners and the community, we are confident that the strategic priorities for 2024-2027 will further enhance the quality of life for all residents in the borough.”

Cllr Raj Mehta, Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities and Civic Pride, said: “It is vital that the local community shares their feedback to ensure that the Partnership’s strategies align with their needs.

“We want all residents to feel protected, cared for and invested in, so this is an excellent opportunity for your voice to be heard.”

Cllr Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Customer Service, commented: “Listening to our residents is crucial in shaping a safer and more cohesive community.

“This survey is a vital tool for gathering valuable insights that will guide our efforts and ensure that our strategies directly address the concerns and needs of those who live here. Together, we can build a safer, stronger Telford and Wrekin for everyone.”