Over 4,000 responses made to Shrewsbury Moves consultation

A consultation into proposals for changing how people move in and around Shrewsbury has been declared a major success after gathering more than 4,000 comments from the public.

A visualisation of Shrewsbury High Street in the Strategy

The Shrewsbury Moves strategy, which outlines a range of options for changing transport and public spaces in the town centre, was launched earlier this year.

The consultation was based around an interactive website, with a display in St Mary’s Church open to the public throughout the nine-week consultation period.

Information panels were installed around Shrewsbury as part of a town trail explaining the strategy, and members of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership also visited schools and colleges to gather feedback from students.

Overall more than 4,000 responses were collected, which are now being analysed ahead of a summary report being published later this year.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s representative on the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, said:

“We are really excited about the Shrewsbury Moves strategy and feel the ideas outlined in the consultation could really change the town for the better.

“Like any proposed changes they need to be carefully thought through, and it’s vital that residents, businesses and visitors have the opportunity to fully consider the plans.

“We made a lot of effort to raise awareness of the consultation earlier this year and have been very pleased with the response. We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who took the time to make their views known.”

Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s representative on the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, said:

“The main ethos behind the Shrewsbury Moves strategy is reducing the amount of through traffic to make it easier for people to move in and around the town centre in a variety of ways.

“A lot of detailed analysis needs to be done on the public feedback, but the overall response has been very positive which has been great to see.

“One of the key issues coming out of the consultation is exactly how some of the proposed interventions, such as the traffic loops, will work and that will be the focus of the partnership’s work going forward.

“We would like to reassure everyone that any more detailed plans will go out for further consultation before any decisions are made.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which makes up the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership along with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, said:-

“We have been really pleased with the level of response to the consultation and look forward to seeing how plans develop over the coming months.”

For more information about Shrewsbury Big Town Plan, visit shrewsburybigtownplan.org.