11.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Over 4,000 responses made to Shrewsbury Moves consultation

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A consultation into proposals for changing how people move in and around Shrewsbury has been declared a major success after gathering more than 4,000 comments from the public.

A visualisation of Shrewsbury High Street in the Strategy
A visualisation of Shrewsbury High Street in the Strategy

The Shrewsbury Moves strategy, which outlines a range of options for changing transport and public spaces in the town centre, was launched earlier this year.

The consultation was based around an interactive website, with a display in St Mary’s Church open to the public throughout the nine-week consultation period.

- Advertisement -

Information panels were installed around Shrewsbury as part of a town trail explaining the strategy, and members of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership also visited schools and colleges to gather feedback from students.

Overall more than 4,000 responses were collected, which are now being analysed ahead of a summary report being published later this year.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s representative on the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, said:

“We are really excited about the Shrewsbury Moves strategy and feel the ideas outlined in the consultation could really change the town for the better.

“Like any proposed changes they need to be carefully thought through, and it’s vital that residents, businesses and visitors have the opportunity to fully consider the plans.

“We made a lot of effort to raise awareness of the consultation earlier this year and have been very pleased with the response. We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who took the time to make their views known.”

Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s representative on the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, said:

“The main ethos behind the Shrewsbury Moves strategy is reducing the amount of through traffic to make it easier for people to move in and around the town centre in a variety of ways.

“A lot of detailed analysis needs to be done on the public feedback, but the overall response has been very positive which has been great to see.

“One of the key issues coming out of the consultation is exactly how some of the proposed interventions, such as the traffic loops, will work and that will be the focus of the partnership’s work going forward.

“We would like to reassure everyone that any more detailed plans will go out for further consultation before any decisions are made.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which makes up the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership along with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, said:-

“We have been really pleased with the level of response to the consultation and look forward to seeing how plans develop over the coming months.”

For more information about Shrewsbury Big Town Plan, visit shrewsburybigtownplan.org.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP