£30,000 to be invested in Greenfields Community Park by voluntary group

£30,000 is planned to be invested into improvements to Greenfields parkland thanks to efforts of local volunteers and funding secured by the community group.

Members of the Greenfields Community Group

Over the coming months, Greenfields Community Group (GCG) plan to create new features for the much-loved local park and will be developing planting beds, building more bird boxes, creating an outdoor exercise area, installing new seating spaces and for the first time – decorating for Christmas.

Additional funds have been secured to fund the installation of adult outdoor exercise equipment, display recycled timber Christmas trees, plant seeds and bulbs and ensure clear informative signage and improved lighting for the park pathways.

The energetic group of volunteers have secured £21,250 in grants from The National Lottery Community Fund (£20,000) and Shrewsbury Town Council (£1,250) and they are busy raising matched funding locally via events and sales.

Set amongst housing both Victorian and Modern, the park is a popular walking circuit for local people and also connects footpath routes for streets leading to the Flax Mill, Ditherington, Harlescott, Greenfields Primary School, Herongate, The Shropshire Beaver Project and onwards to Shrewsbury Town Centre.

The park is a valued green oasis within a neighbourhood of hundreds of homes, providing play and exercise equipment and woodland areas with access to Greenfields Bowling & Community Centre and Local Allotments.

The area is owned and managed by Shrewsbury Town Council’s Countryside and Greenspace Team and the volunteers work closely with the council for the benefit of local residents.

Chair of the GCG, Fay Easton said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the National Lottery, Shrewsbury Town Council and local residents for their donations to our work.”

The volunteer group was set up in 2023 and works closely with Shrewsbury Town Council and the borough’s park rangers to upkeep the park. They have ambitions to enter regional and national park awards once the entire area of land is restored following bird-nesting season.

There are 8 members of the GCG committee, and they all contribute to the planning, fund raising and community management of the park.