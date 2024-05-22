Man threatened with knife following collision in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a collision resulted in a man being threatened with a knife on Sunday 12 May.

The incident took place at around 1.55pm when a car collided with a dirt bike on Holyhead Road in Snedshill.

After the collision, the bike rider then threatened the car driver which what is believed to have been a knife before making off from the scene.

The man threatened didn’t suffer any injuries but was shaken by the incident.

PC Joseph Conde said: “We are keen on speaking with anyone who saw the incident take place as well as anyone who was in the area at the time and may have captured it on dash cam.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact me on 07790951046 or by emailing joseph.conde@westmercia.police.uk by quoting incident number 00253_I_12052024.”