13.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

Man threatened with knife following collision in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a collision resulted in a man being threatened with a knife on Sunday 12 May.

The incident took place at around 1.55pm when a car collided with a dirt bike on Holyhead Road in Snedshill.

After the collision, the bike rider then threatened the car driver which what is believed to have been a knife before making off from the scene. 

- Advertisement -

The man threatened didn’t suffer any injuries but was shaken by the incident.

PC Joseph Conde said: “We are keen on speaking with anyone who saw the incident take place as well as anyone who was in the area at the time and may have captured it on dash cam.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact me on 07790951046 or by emailing joseph.conde@westmercia.police.uk by quoting incident number 00253_I_12052024.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP