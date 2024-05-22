Historic almshouse charity launches search for new manager

A historic Shropshire charity with links dating back to the early 1700s has launched a search for a manager to supervise its modern accommodation for older people in Newport.

Preston Trust Homes in Newport

The Preston Trust Homes Charity, which maintains its link with the original founding family through to the 7th Earl of Bradford, the current Chairman of Trustees, is looking to recruit for the part-time role managing 14 apartments for residents in Forton Road.

The responsibilities for the manager include promoting independent and active living within the accommodation, ensuring the buildings meet health and safety and other regulations, working with contractors as well as competent carrying out light maintenance.

Preston Trust Homes is an almshouse charity providing independent living for eligible older people with links to the Shropshire area.

It was founded in 1716 as a housing trust to provide accommodation to women and girls in need across Shropshire by the children of the 1st Earl of Bradford. The Earl’s daughter Lady Herbert had the original vision, backed by financial support from her brother Viscount Torrington, in establishing an almshouse.

More than 300 years later, the charity retains a rare link with the founding family. In recent years the trust has relocated from its original site in Preston upon the Weald Moors, near Telford, to the modern purpose-built building in Newport.

Clerk to the Trustees Jen Stock said: “We believe the role provides a unique opportunity for a manager to play their part in maintaining the quality of the accommodation for a charity which has made such a positive difference to life in Shropshire for more than 300 years.

“Aside from the historic links, it is a stimulating job which has largely seen holders stay over a significant period of time, with the current holder in post for eight years, so we are looking forward to seeing this work continue in the future.”

Bradford Estates Managing Director Alexander, Viscount Newport, another trustee of the charity, said: “The Preston Trust Homes continues to provide an essential service to the local community building on the legacy of the charity’s work over more than three centuries.

“We look forward to appointing a new manager who can work well with the residents to maintain the living standards in the well specified building and scenic grounds that the charity provides.”

A member of the non-profit Almshouse Association, Preston Trust Homes Charity was previously known as Preston Hospital, funded originally by £6000 bequeathed to house 12 widows and 12 girls.

Over the years, family members’ estates and contributions were used to build and extend the premises in Preston upon the Weald Moors, followed by investment to ensure future funds to increase pensions, pay for coal, bedding and furniture and funeral expenses, before the charity evolved into its current offering.