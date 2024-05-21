Woman suffers serious injuries during assault in Shrewsbury

Police in are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Shrewsbury on Thursday 2 May.

The incident took place at around 11.50am on Abbey Foregate, when a man pushed a woman over causing her to fall into the road. The woman suffered serious injuries.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has since been bailed.

PC Alasdair Taylor said: “We are keen to speak to the oncoming car that stopped the vehicle before it collided with the woman. This person is not in any trouble.

“Anyone else that saw the incident or was driving in the area and has dashcam footage, please contact me on 07816344027 or by emailing shrewsburycentral.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting crime number 22/37068/24.”

Alternatively, you can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form.