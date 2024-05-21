Telford Paedophile handed 12 year sentence

A Telford paedophile, who is already serving time in prison for a string of sexual offences, was yesterday handed a 12-year prison sentence for offences relating to child sexual exploitation.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Murabek Ali, who is currently serving time at HMP Hewell, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for crimes he carried out between 2004 and 2008 against a girl who was 14-years old at the time.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty last month to two counts of rape, one count of trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of indecent assault.

- Advertisement -

Ali was given a 14-year prison sentence in 2012 following an investigation by West Mercia Police into child sexual exploitation in Telford, known as Operation Chalice.

He will now serve the 12-year sentence which will run concurrently.

Detective Sergeant Cindi Lee, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentence given to Ali yesterday by the judge, and even though I welcome it, it does not take away the lifelong trauma he caused the victim and her family.

“Ali is a highly dangerous individual who preyed on young girls, and it is incomprehensible that he would commit such crimes against them.

“For the victim to come forward and to report these crimes it took a lot of courage and strength, and I would like to commend her for her bravery throughout the investigation and trial.”