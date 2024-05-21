Summer window competition launches in Wellington

A Shropshire town is urging local businesses to display their artistic flair with a painted windows summer competition.

Adrienne Taylor of Wellington Town Council makes a start on the council’s windows

Love Wellington, which promotes the town and the businesses on behalf of Wellington Town Council, has launched the Love Wellington Summer Window Painting Competition – ‘Paint the Town’ – inviting all local shops and businesses to join in to get some summer vibes and colour around the streets as the weather warms up.

Sally Themans from Love Wellington said, “We’re calling on all the wonderful businesses across Wellington to unleash their creativity and participate in the Love Wellington Summer Window Painting Competition.

“Time for them to grab brushes and let imagination run wild as shopfront and windows are transformed into vibrant masterpieces that capture the essence of summer, brightening the town for passers by at the same time.”

The Love Wellington Summer Window Painting Competition is now open and will run until June 14th.

Judging will commence shortly after, with winners announced at the end of June.

