17.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
- Advertisement -

Summer window competition launches in Wellington

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire town is urging local businesses to display their artistic flair with a painted windows summer competition.

Adrienne Taylor of Wellington Town Council makes a start on the council’s windows
Adrienne Taylor of Wellington Town Council makes a start on the council’s windows

Love Wellington, which promotes the town and the businesses on behalf of Wellington Town Council, has launched the Love Wellington Summer Window Painting Competition – ‘Paint the Town’ – inviting all local shops and businesses to join in to get some summer vibes and colour around the streets as the weather warms up.

Sally Themans from Love Wellington said, “We’re calling on all the wonderful businesses across Wellington to unleash their creativity and participate in the Love Wellington Summer Window Painting Competition.

- Advertisement -

“Time for them to grab brushes and let imagination run wild as shopfront and windows are transformed into vibrant masterpieces that capture the essence of summer, brightening the town for passers by at the same time.”

The Love Wellington Summer Window Painting Competition is now open and will run until June 14th.

Judging will commence shortly after, with winners announced at the end of June.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP