Skills Tuition Centre and Charlton School announce groundbreaking partnership

Skills Tuition Centre and Charlton School have announced a groundbreaking partnership to empower GCSE Urdu students.

Marie Foy, Head of Languages at Charlton school, and Aliya Hussain Founder of Skills Tuition Centre.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in education, aimed at enhancing the learning experience and academic achievement of GCSE Urdu students with the delivery of GCSE Urdu Tuition.

Skills Tuition Centre will facilitate the Edexcel GCSE Urdu examinations at Charlton, providing students with invaluable resources and guidance to excel in their academic pursuits. With a focus on long-term sustainability, this partnership is poised to enrich the educational landscape for years to come. This partnership is a testament to the commitment of both institutions to foster academic excellence and cultural preservation.

The benefits of this partnership extend beyond academic achievement, with a profound impact on the community at large. By keeping culture and languages alive, Skills Tuition Centre and Charlton School are championing diversity and inclusion, enriching the social fabric of the community.

Aliya Hussain, Founder and CEO of Skills Tuition Centre, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “By combining our expertise with Charlton School’s commitment to academic excellence, we are poised to make a meaningful difference in the lives of GCSE Urdu students,” she remarked.