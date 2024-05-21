13.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
- Advertisement -

Skills Tuition Centre and Charlton School announce groundbreaking partnership

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Skills Tuition Centre and Charlton School have announced a groundbreaking partnership to empower GCSE Urdu students.

Marie Foy, Head of Languages at Charlton school, and Aliya Hussain Founder of Skills Tuition Centre.
Marie Foy, Head of Languages at Charlton school, and Aliya Hussain Founder of Skills Tuition Centre.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in education, aimed at enhancing the learning experience and academic achievement of GCSE Urdu students with the delivery of GCSE Urdu Tuition.

Skills Tuition Centre will facilitate the Edexcel GCSE Urdu examinations at Charlton, providing students with invaluable resources and guidance to excel in their academic pursuits. With a focus on long-term sustainability, this partnership is poised to enrich the educational landscape for years to come. This partnership is a testament to the commitment of both institutions to foster academic excellence and cultural preservation.

- Advertisement -

The benefits of this partnership extend beyond academic achievement, with a profound impact on the community at large. By keeping culture and languages alive, Skills Tuition Centre and Charlton School are championing diversity and inclusion, enriching the social fabric of the community.

Aliya Hussain, Founder and CEO of Skills Tuition Centre, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “By combining our expertise with Charlton School’s commitment to academic excellence, we are poised to make a meaningful difference in the lives of GCSE Urdu students,” she remarked.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP