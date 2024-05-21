17.5 C
Shropshire educational trust to install solar panels in bid to reduce reliance on fossil fuels

A Shropshire educational trust has launched work to install solar panels on four of its key buildings in a bid to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Toby Spence, Executive Head of the Wrekin Old Hall Trust with some of the solar panels already installed
Toby Spence, Executive Head of the Wrekin Old Hall Trust with some of the solar panels already installed

The project at the Wrekin Old Hall Trust will see panels installed on the Sports Hall, Business School and Music School at Wrekin College and on the main Old Hall School building.

With work expected to be completed by the end of the summer, the Trust aims to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere each year, as well as reducing the schools’ energy bills.

Toby Spence, Executive Head of the Wrekin Old Hall Trust, who is a keen and accomplished climber, celebrated the new project on the sports hall roof.

He said: “It is very exciting to see solar panels being installed across our campus this term, which is just one part of an overall commitment to being an eco-friendly school and doing all we can to better look after the planet, while teaching our pupils all about the importance of sustainability.

“In terms of energy, we consume an average of about 130kW an hour, with peaks and troughs, so at peak generation we will be fully self-sufficient.”

Mr Spence said he wanted to thank staff and families at both schools for supporting the project adding that the process to install the panels was fairly straightforward and would cause very little disruption on the campus.

Work to install the panels on the Sports Hall has already started with the project moving to the Business School in June and to the Music School and Old Hall after the half-term break.

The move comes at a time when national projects have been launched to see more schools install solar panels by organisations such as the National Grid and Solar for Schools.

