Former Telford care home to be given new lease of life

A former care home in Telford is to be given a new lease of life and offer an affordable home to local people.

Keepers Crescent in St Georges

Keepers Crescent in St Georges used to provide assisted living for adults with learning disabilities, but it closed in 2019.

Now the building, owned by charity Bournville Village Trust (BVT), is to be transformed into six individual rooms providing affordable accommodation for people to stay in.

- Advertisement -

The homes will be provided under a property guardianship model, which takes empty buildings and transforms them into homes for working people looking for short-term accommodation.

These property guardians include key workers (e.g. nurses and teachers), students, gig economy workers and self-employed tradespeople.

Victoria Burnett-Rogers, Commercial Property Manager at BVT, said: “We are really pleased to be working with VPS Guardians to breathe new life into Keepers Crescent.

“Due to the housing and cost-of-living crisis, there are lots of people looking for affordable homes and guardianship is an excellent way of providing this. It will also take what has been an empty building for some time and make it a part of the community again.”

Joelle Nixon, Business Development Manager at VPS Guardians, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Bournville Village Trust with security by occupation at their vacant property in Keepers Crescent. Guardianship is a great way to keep properties safe from attracting unwanted attention and provide temporary affordable accommodation for local working people in the midst of a housing and cost-of living crisis.”