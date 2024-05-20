Mobility solution for Shropshire County Show visitors

People with mobility issues attending this month’s Shropshire County Show have the opportunity to hire scooters and wheelchairs – thanks to a partnership with a county-based company.

Scott Marston and Sarah Ford from Shropshire Mobility Solutions

Shropshire Mobility Solutions is once again the preferred mobility partner of the show meaning people can pre-book scooters and wheelchairs in advance, ensuring they don’t miss anything across the showground on the day.

The show, one of the biggest one-day attractions in the region, takes place on Saturday May 25th at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, with thousands of visitors expected to enjoy an action-packed programme to suit all ages and tastes.

Shropshire Mobility Solutions, based in Welsh Frankton near Oswestry, is the regular mobility partner at the show and will have a stand on the showground where pre-booked scooters and wheelchairs can be collected on the day.

Scott Marston, of Shropshire Mobility Solutions, said: “Shropshire County Show is a fantastic event and covers a very large area. There is so much going on and it can be difficult to fit everything in – particularly if you have mobility problems.

“Hiring a scooter or wheelchair can help to make the day and ensure every member of the family can enjoy the event. We are once again delighted to be working with the team at the showground and have a vast range of scooters available – which is perfect for a show as people have different requirements.

“For a comfortable, safe and enjoyable day, a scooter should be appropriate for the person’s weight and height and for their needs. From lightweight scooters to three wheeler trikes and open top scooters to covered scooters – we have them all – after all we never know what the weather will do on the day!

“We will have a full stand to show people how accessible the world can be for all but we are asking people to book their scooter for the show in advance so we can ensure it is right for their needs. Just give us a call on 01691 701007 and we will be happy to go through your requirements and book the appropriate scooter to be collected on the day.”

Ian Bebbington, of the Shropshire County Show, said: “The showground has varying terrain so it is essential the mobility offering suits the showground and visitor needs. Shropshire Mobility Solutions’ range and experience in the industry makes them the perfect choice to be our mobility partner.

“The show is nearly here so if you need to hire a scooter to enjoy the day to its full potential, get in touch with Shropshire Mobility Solutions as soon as possible.”

Tickets for Shropshire County Show are available online and children aged 15 and under are admitted for free.

Main arena entertainment includes the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show, Atkinson Action Horses, Shropshire Young Farmers’ Clubs Active Competition, a ‘new for 2024’ Agricultural Vehicle Parade, Livestock Grand Parade, Shropshire Young Farmers’ Clubs Float Parade and the Vintage Vehicle Parade.

Attractions in the Countryside Arena include the Welsh Axemen, Shropshire Falconry display, FerretWorld Roadshow and the Meirion Owen Quack Pack. The Shropshire Live Village Stage will host the Wrekin Jazz Band, Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir, Second Wind, Wirral Pipe Band, and there are performances this year from the Shrewsbury Morris in the Village Green area.

There will be a Lancaster bomber flypast, the always popular livestock classes, equestrian events and a dog show starting at midday, which visitors can enter on the day. The Village Green, aimed at younger children, will have a sandpit, story time with Kath Saunders from Usborne Books and Rebecca from Fabulous Faces, who will be transforming children into butterflies or superheroes.

A Youth Zone programme includes a giant inflatable assault course, Last Man Standing – an inflatable challenge with a swinging arm, donkey rides, Roar Martial Arts Fitness, a funfair, mountain biking, various attractions provided by the Army.