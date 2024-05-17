Free horticultural therapy programme for people living with cancer

A new holistic therapy is being offered for cancer patients to help ‘boost spirits’ post treatment.

The programme is being delivered at the DMOS Showground in Shrewsbury by qualified horticultural therapist Alexis Stone of Bloomin Lovely

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is funding a new programme of horticultural therapy which is delivered free of charge to people whose treatment has finished – or who are on hormone therapy. It is being delivered at the DMOS Showground in Shrewsbury by qualified horticultural therapist Alexis Stone of Bloomin Lovely.

Activities on offer include tabletop and outside gardening. Organisers are delighted to be able to offer this new therapy to local people impacted by cancer for the mental and physical benefits it offers.

The charity, which works to fund a wide variety of equipment and support services across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales, has agreed funding for the 12-week course through its small grant’s application process. Other free to access projects now available to patients include cancer specific yoga and tai chi classes which started this Spring.

Katey Evans from SATH’s Living With and Beyond Cancer team coordinated the project with Bloomin Lovely and said the sessions have been going very well and really help boost spirits.

“The therapeutic side of gardening and creating something wonderful gives such a sense of achievement. It’s been an absolute joy to see the friendships growing within the group, it’s a wonderful project to be involved in,” she said.

Lingen Davies has initially funded a 12-week course with a view to more being organised in the future.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies said the charity was very pleased to be able to offer this new initiative to those living with cancer in the region.

“We have a long history of supporting people impacted by cancer throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales. This project is another example of our determination to continue supporting people post treatment with their rehabilitation.

“We’re now funding free to access yoga, tai-chi, and horticultural therapies, and would welcome applications from other organisations with ideas on how to support cancer patients.”

Thanks also go to Men’s Shed’s at The Showground for offering use of their space, and Edwards Carpentry and Construction for providing kit and resources.