New academy-style girls football camp launches in Shropshire

A Shrewsbury-based education and sports development company is stepping up opportunities for young female footballers with the launch of a new senior girls football camp that offers academy-style coaching.

Looking forward to kick-off – coaches for the academy-style Girls Football Camp on May 30 and 31 (from left): Steve Green, Jesse Byron, Sasha Woodhouse and Glyn Harding.

Passmaster is running its first all-girls camp this May half-term holiday, led by senior UEFA A Licence and B Licence coaches who have experience coaching in professional club academies.

The first camp, on May 30 and 31, at London Road Sports Centre, Shrewsbury, is aimed at 11 to 14-year-old players in Years 7, 8 and 9, focussing on ball mastery. Further camps are planned for the summer and school holidays with a longer-term aim of also establishing weekly academy-style development sessions for girls.

Passmaster already offers weekly mixed and girls-only coaching sessions for primary school aged children, but is broadening the age group to senior girls after identifying a need for academy-style coaching opportunities for players in Shropshire.

Passmaster has been expanding its coaching team with the addition of new coaches who will lead and develop its girls’ football provision, including Glyn Harding, a former assistant director of Wolves U16s boys’ academy.

Glyn, a UEFA A Licence coach for 30 years and a former Principal lecturer in Sports Coaching Science at the University of Worcester, will lead the girls’ football camp in partnership with UEFA B licence coach and former professional footballer Steve Green who has worked with young players at Shrewsbury Town.

They will be supported by football coaches Jesse Byron, another new recruit to Passmaster’s team, and Sasha Woodhouse, a player for Telford United Women’s first team.

“Women and girl’s football is one of the fastest growing sports in the UK, but it still has a long way to go to catch up with what the boys are offered,” said Steve.

“We’re giving girls the opportunity for a taster in academy style coaching. Girls are wanting to learn and improve and should be given the opportunity.”

Camp leader Glyn said: “It’s going to be fun, educational, challenging and individualised. We’ll be focussing on ball mastery – sending the ball, striking, receiving, as well as working on agility, balance and co-ordination on the ball.”

“There will be coaching for different abilities, and each girl will receive an action plan to work on individual areas of improvement.”

For further camp information visit passmastercoaching.co.uk.