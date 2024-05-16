Mixed entry for this weekend’s Loton Park Hill Climb

Shropshire’s Loton Park Hill Climb hosts two days of close competition this coming weekend when various car clubs compete in the parkland venue at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury.

Club member Mary Elliott, of Shrewsbury, who shares this Abarth 124 Spider with husband Hugh, at Loton Park

Over 20 cars are entered into the up to 2-litre Road Going Production Class with Renault Clio, Honda Civic, Mazda MX5, Saab V4 with Shrewsbury driver Duncan Morgan one of the favourites against the clock in his Abarth 124 Spider.

The Classic Marques championship sees a very wide range of over 30 cars from years gone by taking part, with examples including a Reliant Scimitar, E-Type Jaguar, TVR Vixen, Marcos Mantula, Lotus Elise, MG Midget, Morgan Roadster and Triumph GT6.

Best time of the day could well be decided between Clive Austin in his Empire Wraith single-seater racing car or Nigel Pitt in his OMS 3000M version, and regular competitor Simon Hutchinson could well be the man to beat in the road going classes in his very powerful BMW M2 Competition.

Historic cars form one separate class, alongside Formula Ford racing cars and several more unusual entries including a Honda-Powered Mini and Lancia Stratos replica, with club stalwart Colin Mee from Oswestry entered with his Austin Healey Sprite in the pre-1971 class.

The action starts at 9am each day with cars running in program order,m full facilities are on site and accompanied children under 16 are admitted free. More details can be found at the club’s website www.hdlcc.com

