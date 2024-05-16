11 C
Great Dawley welcomes new Mayor & Deputy Mayor

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

At Monday night’s Annual Council Meeting at Dawley Town Hall, Great Dawley Town Council elected their new Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the 2024/25 term.

Councillor Ben Carter has been elected as Mayor of Great Dawley
During the meeting, Cllr Ben Carter (Lab) for Trinity Ward was unanimously elected as Mayor of Great Dawley for the 2024 /25 term.

Cllr Carter has served on Great Dawley Town Council for the past 5 years, and has previously held the title of Deputy Mayor of Great Dawley for the 2023 / 24 term.

Since becoming a councillor, he has been a proud advocate for the Armed Forces, supporting events and services provided by the Town Council  such as our annual Poppy Dances and Armed Forces Evening, raising money for the the Armed Forces community.

Cllr Carter will be supported by Cllr Corrine Chikandamina (Lab), for Malinslee Ward, who was unanimously elected as Deputy Mayor of Great Dawley for the 2024 / 25 term.

Councillor Ben Carter, Mayor of Great Dawley said,

“As a Dawley local myself, I’m delighted to have been elected as Mayor of Great Dawley, my home town, at the Annual Council Meeting last night. I’m really looking forward to meeting residents, supporting local businesses and of course attending events such as the annual Phoenix Flyer, Dawley Day and Christmas Lights Switch-on’s”

“Every Mayor of Great Dawley before me has had the opportunity of having a chosen charity that they will help raise funds for during their term. I’m delighted to carry on this tradition by choosing Telford Mind as my chosen charity.”

“I have chosen Telford Mind for their relentless work in supporting the mental health of our local community. Just in Great Dawley alone, Telford Mind has supported our Youth Club by running mental health projects to help support our younger residents who may be facing difficulties at home or in school. They also run Veterans Café’s twice a month in Dawley to support the wellbeing of our Armed Forces Community.”

“Telford Mind also support us in our fundraisers for the Armed Forces such as our Poppy Dance, Armed Forces Evening and Veterans Christmas Lunch.”

