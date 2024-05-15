Football tournament strikes up conversations about men’s health

A five-a-side football tournament, hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council and AFC Telford United Foundation, has achieved its goal of getting men to talk about their health.

Tournament winners West Mercia Police with family members and Councillor Raj Mehta (Lab), Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride, pictured in green, and Councillor Ian Preece (Lab), Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin and Director of AFC Telford Utd Foundation. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The free, ‘health in football’ event was held on Saturday at AFC Telford United and targeted men 35-plus, from all backgrounds, in Telford and Wrekin, although everyone was welcome to join in.

Hundreds of players and their family and friends turned out and enjoyed a great atmosphere.

The friendly tournament was aimed at reaching men who are less likely than women to access health services until they are seriously ill, perhaps through fear or social norms. Similarly, men are far less likely to seek help for their mental health, yet they make up three quarters of the number of suicides, according to official figures.

There were health and wellbeing stands for people to visit, including the opportunity to have their blood pressure checked by one of the council’s blood pressure champions. The council’s Healthy Lifestyles Team was also there to give advice on issues such as quitting smoking and healthy eating.

Also attending were voluntary organisations Telford Mind, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Telford-based Aquarius who support those with a gambling problem. Other partners supporting the event included West Mercia Police and Wrekin Housing.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab), Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships said:

“This was our first ‘health in football’ event organised through our Safer and Stronger Communities programme and it was a great success. We know that many men do not take up screening invitations or access health services until it’s often too late and most find it difficult to talk about their health at all.

“The event was a way of engaging with men aged 35 and over and kicking off conversations about their physical and mental health in a supportive environment.

“It was brilliant to see men there with partners, children and grandchildren having their blood pressure checked and getting to know their numbers.

“Of course, it’s really important for everyone to get their blood pressure checked and you can find out more about our pop-up clinics including the date of the next one.”

The tournament was opened by Councillor Raj Mehta (Lab), Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride, who said:

“This was a wonderful community event that attracted lots of families and children who came along to cheer on the teams. I’m particularly delighted that we reached men of all ages from different ethnic backgrounds and encouraged them to start talking about their health. We want men to be able to access support that’s available and know that it’s okay to ask for help.”

Councillor Mehta also presented a trophy to tournament winners, West Mercia Police, who said the event was a “fantastic example of partnership working”.

Adam Fejfer was one of the players for Brzeczyszczykiewicz United.

The 39-year-old said: “It was a great event and nice to see a diverse community come together. It was also nice to see charity stands there like Telford Mind and be able to interact with them and get advice. I totally support this type of event.”

Councillor Ian Preece (Lab), Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin and Director of AFC Telford Utd Foundation added:

“The tournament was fantastic and it was great to see so many men and women on the pitch having fun and getting physical exercise. Lots of players said they got their blood pressure checked for the first time in years and it was a real eye-opener. If we have encouraged men to talk about their health, get themselves checked out and have fun, then it’s a hat-trick.”