Almost £2,000 invested in Telford Town Park by voluntary group

Almost £2,000 has been invested in Telford Town Park thanks to funding handed to a volunteer group.

Telford Town Park

The Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) has been given £1,820 in grants from councils across the borough over the past year and is busy spending it on plants, seeds and bulbs, paints and materials, refurbishing tools, timber and fencing to use in the award winning park and a replacement ladder to ensure the safety of volunteers when working at height.

The money has been donated in grants from Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council, Lawley & Overdale Parish Council, Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council, Dawley & Hamlets Parish Council, Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council and Madeley Town Council.

Chairman of the FOTTP Adrian Smith said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to these councils for their donations to our work.

“The Town Park spans a large area of Telford and has ground in each Parish so it’s wonderful to see the dedication that these councils have to supporting the upkeep, maintenance and continued preservation of the park.

“Without their donations we could not continue to do the work we do to protect this area, which is loved by so many.

“There is always something that needs fixing or refurbishing or indeed replacing and tools, paints, timber and other equipment can all add up so we are pleased our volunteers are able to do the work that’s needed thanks to these grants.

“We thoroughly enjoy the work and hope for continued financial support in order to continue this work for many years to come.”

The donations also covered the day to day general expenses of the group and maintaining their base in the Chelsea and Maxell Cherry Gardens as well as a plaque to commemorate their 20th anniversary last year, a donation to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and creating booklets to publicise the park to visitors.

The group was set up in 2003 and has assisted Telford & Wrekin Council’s park rangers with the upkeep of the park ever since.

During this time the park has won three awards from Fields in Trust, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and had a hand in securing Telford being voted the UK’s Best Park in 2015 and Best Park in the West Midlands on a number of occasions.

They also created new features such as gates and gardens, restored flower beds, built bird boxes and created murals to celebrate royal jubilees and coronations in the 170 hectare park.

Adrian added: “We also have a small amount of income from selling the memory hearts you can see in the Chelsea and Maxell Gardens and we will continue to do this.

“A helpful source is also from the Telford & Wrekin Community Lottery Twincl – by asking our supporters to sign up to this it generates vital income to keep the Friends’ running as well as offering them the chance to win £25,000.”

There are 40 members of FOTTP and around 16 who regularly work on the gardens each week, meeting every Wednesday morning.