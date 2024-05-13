Successful ‘Shrewsbury Decides’ community assembly sends a message to politicians

Around 50 people gathered in Frankwell on Saturday for ‘Shrewsbury Decides’, a community assembly designed to give local residents a chance to create and deliver a ‘Shrewsbury manifesto’ ahead of the general election.

Participants discussed the issues that mattered most to them, drawing up a list of things they’d like the town’s next MP to focus on. The list included better public transport, improved health services, tackling the flooding crisis, building stronger community ties, and rebooting local democracy by letting people have more participation in decision making.

Sal Mager from Real Democracy Shrewsbury, who organised the event, says:

“What a great success this assembly was! On a hot summer day it was fantastic to see people filling the Darwin Community Centre and the courtyard discussing issues that matter to them.

“There was amazing energy in the room and people felt really empowered to say what they thought and have their views listened to. With grassroots assemblies like this springing up across the UK, it feels like local people really want to get involved in decision making. We’re all fed up of politicians who don’t have our best interests at heart; who prioritise second jobs; and who are never seen in their local communities apart from when there’s an election or a photo opportunity.”

Jamie Russell, a local resident who took part in the assembly, said:

“I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived, but I left feeling really positive about the process. People discussed issues like flooding, transport, sustainability, and rewilding. A woman who has lived in Shrewsbury all their life talked about how she felt like all the power was held by a handful of families and big companies. Others wanted free and more frequent buses.

“There were lots of people who were keen to be more active across the community, volunteering their expertise and knowledge to help make Shrewsbury a better place to live.

“I’d love to see more assemblies like this – maybe on a single, contentious issue like the North West Relief Road – with more residents involved. The idea of communities taking back control from failing politicians and being able to make their own decisions feels really hopeful.”

Later this week the organisers will collate all the suggestions from the participants and then write an open letter to Shrewsbury’s prospective parliamentary candidates, including the town’s incumbent MP, with the details.

Sal Mager added:

“The more people who join these assemblies, the more powerful they become. Everyone’s views are given equal time and attention. Everybody is listened to. And everybody decides together as a community.

“This assembly was a first step and we’re hoping to run more soon. We want to give people a chance to see that there are other, better ways of running the town that put people – not politicians – first. If you want to know more, get in touch via RealDemocracyShrewsbury@gmail.com.”