Much needed new leisure facilities for Newdale are a step closer, after Telford & Wrekin Council submitted a detailed planning application for the site.

An arial view of the site in Newdale. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The local authority has submitted a detailed planning application to create new playing pitches and a pavilion just off Waterloo Road.

The application, which also has agreement in principle from Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, includes plans for a new 3G synthetic pitch suitable for a range of sports and a new nine vs nine grass pitch, along with a single-storey sports pavilion building with a kitchen, toilets and changing facilities.

The work would also include landscaping, access improvements and parking facilities, with provision for disabled parking, coaching parking, cycle storage and electric vehicle charging.

The new pitches will be based on Sport England and Football Foundation design standards so will provide local facilities for all ages and levels of players.

Outline planning permission for sports facilities was originally granted in 2014, and the need for a 3G pitch in the local area is highlighted in Telford & Wrekin Council’s Playing Pitch Strategy. Now, the council has submitted detailed application for planning permission for the site.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“There is an identified need for new play facilities in Newdale and, with outline permission already granted, this detailed planning application is the next step towards delivering this new facility that we know is important for the local area.

“The new pitches will meet the design requirements of both Sport England and the Football Foundation, offering high standard facilities for players of all ages and abilities and, alongside the new pavilion too, will create a space that will benefit the local community.

“However, this is all still subject to planning approval, so I would encourage people in the local area, including clubs and sports groups, to show their support for the application by commenting through the planning system.”