MP intervenes as last bank in Whitchurch set to close

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has intervened after an announcement by TSB Bank that they plan to pull out of their site on Watergate Street in Whitchurch – leaving the market town without a bank.

MP Helen Morgan outside TSB Bank in Whitchurch

TSB Bank have said that they plan to shut their doors in Whitchurch in May 2025, as part of a wider proposal to shut down operations in 36 other branches across the country. The nearest alternative TSB is 11 miles away in Nantwich.

This is yet another blow to Whitchurch residents, who have faced the loss of many key services over the past few years. The Driving Test Centre, Civic Centre, Whitchurch Swimming Pool and Halifax Bank have all closed with work to rectify the situation considered too little and too slow by many.

- Advertisement -

The MP has set-up a meeting TSB Bank, where she will urge them to reconsider their proposal to close, and ask them to put in place measures which mean local customers can still access in-person services in Whitchurch regardless of the outcome.

Access to cash 24/7 is a key sticking point, with many looking for a strong pledge from TSB over their plan for a ‘banking hub’ to replicate existing services.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Whitchurch has lost a lot of services lately – from the Civic Centre and DVSA to the longstanding closure of the swimming pool. Losing TSB would mean that the town, a busy market trading hub, would be without a bank too.

“I will be meeting with TSB soon to express the grave concerns that many residents have raised over the impact this will have on the town, in particular on older residents and small businesses who need to access in-person services more often than most.

“I also want to make clear that we need 24/7 access to cash in the town, and that proposals for a banking hub need to meaningfully replicate the existing level of service – and not just be window dressing for the closure.”

“There is a really thriving High Street in Whitchurch, and I am concerned that the loss of the only remaining banking services will have a real detrimental impact on many people.”