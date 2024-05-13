Meeting arranged over undertain future of English Bridge Workshop

The vibrant heart of Shrewsbury’s artistic community, the English Bridge Workshop, faces an uncertain future as talks of its potential sale loom large.

Joey McAleese, Jancis Vaughan of Makespace CIC and Cllr Kate Halliday

In light of their difficult financial troubles, Shropshire Council have announced that all plans for community use of the building are on hold.

A public meeting will be held on Monday 20th May 7pm at the English Bridge Workshop calling for the building to be saved for public use.

Founded in 1985 within the historic walls of the former Shrewsbury National School, the English Bridge Workshop has been a cornerstone of artistic expression and community engagement for decades. Now, the very essence of this cherished space is under threat.

Over the years, the English Bridge Workshop has been a nurturing ground for countless local artists and community groups. Its convenient location in the centre of Shrewsbury at Abbey Foregate has made it a hub for creativity and learning. With two halls and seven studio spaces offered at affordable rates, the Workshop has been instrumental in promoting arts education and providing a platform for leisure and artistic pursuits.

At the core of the English Bridge Workshop is a vibrant community of creatives who occupy its studio spaces. This diverse group, including illustrators, printmakers, sculptors, designers, architects, and painters, has fostered collaboration and inspiration. Together, they have cultivated a dynamic environment where artistic expression thrives and new ideas flourish.

In early 2019, Raven Studios, managed by MakeSpace Arts & Well-Being CIC, found a new home within the Riverside Centre in Shrewsbury. This move brought together ten resident artists, expanding the Workshop’s community and enriching its offerings. With the potential sale of the English Bridge Workshop, not only will the community lose an important asset, this vibrant artistic community faces displacement again.

Cllr Kate Halliday, Belle Vue Councillor says: “The English Bridge Workshop has been an invaluable asset for the community for decades. So many residents from Shrewsbury and beyond have attended gigs, meetings, events and classes in the building over the years. Many of the regular classes provide a lifeline for people.

“Makespace CIC are continuing the tradition of encouraging local and artistic communities to use the building, and applied for a Community Asset Transfer which would put the building more firmly in the hands of the community. To hear that the building might be sold in an attempt to solve the council’s financial problems is devastating for the residents of Shrewsbury and for Makespace CIC who have exciting plans to improve the premises, and who thought they had found a new home.”

MakeSpace CIC, directed by Jancis Vaughan and James Smith, is committed to providing affordable workspace to creatives, improving the wellbeing of artists and creatives, supporting local art projects, advocating for the local art community, and growing a network of arts and wellbeing practitioners. The potential loss of the English Bridge Workshop would be a significant blow to these efforts and to the broader artistic community and residents.